$150 for hand sanitizer? Stores impose purchase limits on coronavirus items that are being resold online

Region residents have cleared out entire store shelves of hand sanitizers, disinfectants, toilet paper and other items because of growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic Wednesday.

Some retailers in Northwest Indiana have imposed purchase limits on sought-after items that are flying off the shelves, often by people who are hoarding them or looking to resell them at a steep markup. Sellers on the local Facebook Marketplace were asking for as much as $150 for a single bottle of hand sanitizer.

Target, which has stores around Northwest Indiana, has added signs that say: “Due to high demand and to support all guests, we will be limiting the quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand & face wipes to 6 per guest.”

"We did add some product quantity limitations over the weekend that are communicated through signs in our stores," Target spokesman Jake Anderson said.

Walmart has been handling the coronavirus-inspired runs on merchandise on a store-by-store basis. The retailer said it also has tried to prevent any price gouging from vendors on its website.