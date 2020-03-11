$150 for hand sanitizer? Stores impose purchase limits on coronavirus items that are being resold online

Region residents have cleared out entire store shelves of hand sanitizers, disinfectants, toilet paper and other items because of growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic Wednesday.
Some retailers in Northwest Indiana have imposed purchase limits on sought-after items that are flying off the shelves, often by people who are hoarding them or looking to resell them at a steep markup. Sellers on the local Facebook Marketplace were asking for as much as $150 for a single bottle of hand sanitizer.
Target, which has stores around Northwest Indiana, has added signs that say: “Due to high demand and to support all guests, we will be limiting the quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand & face wipes to 6 per guest.”
"We did add some product quantity limitations over the weekend that are communicated through signs in our stores," Target spokesman Jake Anderson said.
Walmart has been handling the coronavirus-inspired runs on merchandise on a store-by-store basis. The retailer said it also has tried to prevent any price gouging from vendors on its website.
“We have authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand," Walmart spokeswoman Casey Staheli said. "Online, we are taking a firm stance related to the potential for price gouging by third-party sellers. Violations of our Seller Pricing Policy and Seller Prohibited Items Policy will not be tolerated and will be resolved quickly.”
Menards said customers have been stockpiling Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and face masks. The stores have been able to keep up with demand thus far but may soon need to impose buying restrictions per person on some of the most in-demand items, spokesman Jeff Abbott said.
“We are trying hard not to but it seems inevitable," he said.