Forbes names 1st Source Bank one of nation's top employers for veterans

Forbes Magazine named 1st Source Bank one of the country's best employers for veterans.

Forbes partnered with the Germany-based market and consumer data researcher Statista to survey 5,000 veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and reserves to determine the 150 top employers for military vets across the nation. South Bend-based 1st Source Bank, which has an extensive presence in LaPorte and Porter counties, ranked 12th nationally.

1st Source Bank also was the business headquartered in Indiana to receive the recognition.

“Recognition of this kind is always a welcome affirmation of the efforts we make to attract exceptional talent to our team,” said Dan Lifferth, 1st Source Bank senior vice president and human resources group head. “Veterans bring a wealth of ability, skill and unique perspectives to any role, and to know those we employ feel we have created a welcoming and engaging environment for them to succeed is tremendous.

"We are always grateful when they choose to continue their career as a member of the 1st Source family, and we take this moment to share our deepest gratitude for their selfless service to our great country.”