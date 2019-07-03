Forbes magazine has named Merrillville-based Centier Bank the best bank in Indiana.
“This accolade is a testament to the prioritization of service and culture that we provide here at Centier,” President and CEO Mike Schrage said. “We are continually recognized as a top provider in our banking services, and that really ties into the belief that we invest in our people first, who then relay first-class services to our clients."
Forbes and the market research firm Statista surveyed more than 25,000 people nationwide for the financial magazine's second annual “Best Banks in Each State" list.
The banks were ranked based on "client satisfaction, recommendations, and other factors including trust, terms and conditions, branch services, and financial advice."
The privately owned Centier, which has more than 900 employees across the state and more than $4.7 billion in assets, also made Forbes' top five list last year.
“As a true community bank, we recognize that we grow as our communities grow, and that is only supported by establishing foundational relationships with our clients and stakeholders,” Schrage said. “We are proud of this distinction and know that, as the largest private, family-owned bank in the state, we continue to deliver the quality of service that sets us apart from other banks.”
Fort Wayne-based STAR Bank, Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bank, Terre Haute-based First Financial Bank, and Muncie-based First Merchants rounded out the top five. First Merchants has an extensive brick-and-mortar footprint across Northwest Indiana.