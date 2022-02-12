Forbes names NiSource, 1st Source, Ford, Flex-N-Gate among America's Best Employers

Several Calumet Region employers are ranked among the best in the nation.

Forbes magazine recently released its annual ranking of America's Best Employers.

NiSource, 1st Source Bank, Ford and Flex-N-Gate, all with substantial footprints in the Region, made the list.

Forbes partnered with Statista on the ranking, surveying 60,000 people working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. They were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to ten.

Merrillville-based NiSource, which has more than 7,300 employees across northern Indiana, Ohio and its other service territories, ranked 276th among America's Best Large Employers, according to Forbes.

"People are at the heart of our business. It’s important that our workforce reflects the diversity of the communities we serve," NiSource spokeswoman Wendy Lussier said. "We hire people who are dedicated to serving customers, we support them, and we give them room to grow and develop. Feedback from our employees helps us make NiSource a safer and stronger company. We say 'thank you' to each of our employees, and we look forward to growing together."

Ford, which has 101,000 employees, including at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the Far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, ranked 181st.

Flex-N-Gate, a major supplier to the Ford automotive plant on the banks of the Calumet River just across the state line, ranked 76th among America's Best Large Employers, Forbes found.

South Bend-based 1st Source Bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, placed 325th in the America's Best Midsized Employers list. The bank employs 1,175 workers in Indiana and Michigan.

“At 1st Source Bank, we’re proud of the culture we’ve created and the opportunities for learning and growth we provide to our colleagues,” said Dan Lifferth, senior vice president of human resources for 1st Source Bank. “It’s gratifying to know our colleagues value that culture as much as we do. Making a positive difference in the lives of our colleagues, clients and community is of great importance to us and is the essence of our mission. It’s our constant goal to provide a values-based workplace that attracts diverse talent, and uplifts and encourages every team member. We want our colleagues to be proud of that, and earning this achievement for a second year in a row lets us know our efforts are making a difference.”

Another Indiana company, Fort Wayne-based Vera Bradley, ranked 1st in the America's Best Midsized Employers list. The company known for its handbag and luggage has a factory outlet store at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City.

