Ford again led automakers in U.S. production and American auto worker employment

Ford, which runs two automotive plants in the Calumet Region, again led automakers in U.S. production last year, with more than 82% of the vehicles it sold in the United States also made in the United States.

That's up from 75% the previous year.

Ford made 1.7 million cars, pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States in 2020, or 188,000 more than any other automaker, accounting for about one in five vehicles manufactured in the U.S., according to IHS Markit's 2020 light vehicle production and sales data.

Over the last three years, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker announced it would invest $2 billion in the United States and create 3,000 more hourly production jobs at its automotive factories around the country.

The company, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, is the automotive sector's largest employer of United Auto Worker union-represented employees with more than 57,000 UAW workers. The company agreed in its last contract with the union to invest $6 billion in its U.S. factories and to add or retain another 8,500 hourly jobs.