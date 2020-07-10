Ford aims to power all plants with local renewable energy by 2035

Ford aims to power all its manufacturing plants with local renewable energy by 2035, including the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is striving to become completely carbon neutral by 2050, describing it as an "ambitious new goal."
Ford aims to bring its CO2 emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement "by focusing on three areas that account for roughly 95% of CO2 emissions – vehicle use, supply base and company facilities." The company plans to invest in state-of-the-art technology to reduce energy use at factories, including its two plants in the Calumet Region just across the state line.
The company also will invest more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicles over the next three years, including zero-emission versions of the F-150 and Mustang.
"We can develop and make great vehicles, sustain and grow a strong business and protect our planet at the same time – in fact, those ideals complement each other,” said Bob Holycross, vice president, chief sustainability, environment and safety officer. “We don’t have all the answers yet but are determined to work with all of our global and local partners and stakeholders to get there."
Mindy Lubber, the CEO and president of the sustainability nonprofit Ceres, said Ford was setting an example other automakers and companies should emulate. Future generations will benefit from companies taking such leadership on such a pressing matter, she said.
“We congratulate Ford on its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050,” she said. “Ford recognizes the urgency to address climate change, and we urge every company to take action and commit to science-based targets within their global enterprises.”
Ford makes the Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator SUVs at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks on the Calumet River on the city's far South Side.
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.