Ford aims to power all plants with local renewable energy by 2035

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ford aims to power all its manufacturing plants with local renewable energy by 2035, including the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is striving to become completely carbon neutral by 2050, describing it as an "ambitious new goal."

Ford aims to bring its CO2 emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement "by focusing on three areas that account for roughly 95% of CO2 emissions – vehicle use, supply base and company facilities." The company plans to invest in state-of-the-art technology to reduce energy use at factories, including its two plants in the Calumet Region just across the state line.

The company also will invest more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicles over the next three years, including zero-emission versions of the F-150 and Mustang.

"We can develop and make great vehicles, sustain and grow a strong business and protect our planet at the same time – in fact, those ideals complement each other,” said Bob Holycross, vice president, chief sustainability, environment and safety officer. “We don’t have all the answers yet but are determined to work with all of our global and local partners and stakeholders to get there."