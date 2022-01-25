Ford and ADT to partner on vehicle security systems

Ford is partnering with ADT to launch an artificial intelligence-powered security system for vehicles.

The Dearborn-based automaker and ADT are launching Canopy, which they say will help protect work or recreational equipment in vehicles and let owners monitor their property remotely with an app. It will be offered as a subscription service to help safeguard cargo areas in commercial trucks and vans.

ADT and Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, plan to invest $100 million over the next three years in the security system, which will alert owners of potential theft and notify ADT monitoring professionals if someone is loitering around the vehicle.

“The combination of our technologies and our deep security experience creates a new category of protection for work and personal vehicles,” said Elliot Cohen, ADT chief business development officer. “Vehicles represent the second-most-valuable asset for consumers, and helping to protect them extends ADT’s safe, smart, and sustainable solutions far beyond the home.”

Canopy will use Ford's cameras as part of a multi-sensor security system for the Ford F-150, F-150 Lightning, Transit vans, E-Transit and other vehicles. It will initially be offered in the United States and the United Kingdom.

It's estimated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that more than $7.4 billion worth of work equipment is stolen in the United States every year.

“Thieves have been even more active during the pandemic and know business owners store valuable equipment in vehicles, often hauling more than $50,000 of gear. Canopy is here for those who’ve had enough of thefts that threaten their livelihoods,” said Franck Louis-Victor, vice president, Ford New Business Platform. “Key to Ford’s software-led transformation are new ideas such as Canopy and collaborating with other innovators such as ADT, which brings to vehicle security their leadership protecting families, homes, and businesses.”

Canopy will initially have to be installed. Eventually, it is expected to be integrated in the automotive factories of Ford and other automakers.

“Commercial customers around the world are laser-focused on protecting investments from costly replacements that can impact their bottom lines,” said Ted Cannis, CEO, Ford Pro. “Canopy will help Ford Pro deliver another service to fleets helping to improve total cost of ownership by staying productive and avoiding downtime associated with stolen tools and damaged vehicles — including the majority with mixed fleets since Canopy technology will be available across brands.”

