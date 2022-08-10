 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ford announces 'largest renewable energy purchase' in U.S. history

Ford headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan are pictured.

 Joseph S. Pete

Ford plans to make what it's billing as "the largest renewable energy purchase from a utility in U.S. history."

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, reached an agreement with the utility DTE, which will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy in Michigan for Ford.

The deal will increase solar arrays in Michigan by 70% and allow Ford to make all its vehicles in Michigan with 100% carbon-free electricity by 2025. That's a decade sooner than Ford's goal of global net zero.

Ford estimates it will prevent as many as 600,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year by powering all of its manufacturing in Michigan with solar panels.

“This unprecedented agreement is all about a greener and brighter future for Ford and for Michigan,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford Motor Co. “Today is an example of what it looks like to lead … to turn talk into action.”

The construction project is estimated to create 250 temporary construction jobs and 10 permanent full-time jobs.

“Ford was the first large industrial customer to enroll in our MIGreenPower program in 2019 and we thank Ford for its continued commitment to using MIGreenPower to help decarbonize its operations and meet its sustainability goals,” said Jerry Norcia, chairman and CEO of DTE Energy.

Ford, a major employer in the Calumet Region, was one of the first automakers in the United States to pledge to fight global warming in accordance with guidelines set out in the Paris Agreement.

“I want to congratulate DTE Energy and Ford Motor Company for taking this significant step to increase our state’s solar energy production and to position Michigan as a leader in climate action,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. 

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

