Ford announces new leaders and goals

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, has named new leaders and set new goals for top-line growth, customer satisfaction and earnings before interest and taxes, aiming for an 8% margin.

New President and CEO Jim Farley, the 11th CEO in Ford's 117-year-history, outlined organizational changes and his priorities during a virtual town hall meeting with Ford managers worldwide Thursday. He pledged to turn around automotive operations, reduce costs, and restructure underperforming businesses.

“During the past three years, under Jim Hackett’s leadership, we have made meaningful progress and opened the door to becoming a vibrant, profitably growing company,” Farley said. “Now it’s time to charge through that door.”

Ford plans to allocate more resources to its strongest businesses and vehicles, build a suite of software services for its leading commercial vehicle business, and roll out fully electric Ford vehicles around the world, including SUVs, F-Series pickups and the Mustang.

“We are going to compete like a challenger — allocate capital to higher growth and return opportunities to create value — and earn customers for life through great products and a rewarding ownership experience," Farley said.