Ford announces new leaders and goals

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, has named new leaders and set new goals for top-line growth, customer satisfaction and earnings before interest and taxes, aiming for an 8% margin.
New President and CEO Jim Farley, the 11th CEO in Ford's 117-year-history, outlined organizational changes and his priorities during a virtual town hall meeting with Ford managers worldwide Thursday. He pledged to turn around automotive operations, reduce costs, and restructure underperforming businesses.
“During the past three years, under Jim Hackett’s leadership, we have made meaningful progress and opened the door to becoming a vibrant, profitably growing company,” Farley said. “Now it’s time to charge through that door.”
Ford plans to allocate more resources to its strongest businesses and vehicles, build a suite of software services for its leading commercial vehicle business, and roll out fully electric Ford vehicles around the world, including SUVs, F-Series pickups and the Mustang.
“We are going to compete like a challenger — allocate capital to higher growth and return opportunities to create value — and earn customers for life through great products and a rewarding ownership experience," Farley said.
The automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, aims to offer more affordable vehicles and self-driving vehicles.
It will focus on three regional business units in the Americas, Europe and China.
John Lawler, the CEO of Ford Autonomous Vehicles, will succeed Tim Stone as CFO.
“John knows our company inside-out, has a clear view and great ambition for what Ford can be, and articulates what’s needed to get there,” Farley said. “As CFO, he will help assure we have the means to fund those ambitions.”
Jeff Lemmer, Ford’s chief information officer, also will retire at year's end after 33 years with the company. A successor will be named soon.
“Jeff has been an outstanding leader at Ford and that was never truer than this year, when he and the IT team kept our company fully connected and operational during the pandemic,” Farley said. “Ford shifted more than 100,000 people around the world to remote work virtually overnight because of COVID-19, and our information systems haven’t missed a beat.”
Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.