Ford believes hybrid will come to dominate police car market

CHICAGO — Ford has long dominated the cop car market, going back to the legendary Crown Vic, the very silhouette of which in the rear view mirror sparked fear in speeders and other traffic offenders.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker's Calumet Region-made Police Interceptor Utility, a souped-up version of the Ford Explorer, has continued to lead the law enforcement market segment. Last year, Ford sold 18,752 Police Interceptor Utility SUVs that were made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch just across the state line.
Last year, Ford rolled out a hybrid version of the vehicle that it believes will become the top-selling police car in America.
"This is another product made right here in Chicago," said Ford SUVs and Passengers Vehicles General Manager Bill Gubing at the Chicago Auto Show. "On the floor here is our hybrid version. We have an entry level gas, the hybrid version, and then we have a high performance."
The new 2020 hybrid, which switches to battery power when idling, offers better power and performance than the outgoing model that was powered solely by gasoline, Gubing said. It also appeals to cash-strapped municipal and state governments that can save money on fuel in their annual budgets.
"The agencies and the officers have more power and more capabilities with that hybrid package," he said. "The fleets are seeing anywhere between $2,000 and $4,000 in fuel savings per vehicle because of the hybrid technology. Relying on the battery package results in huge savings to fleets, which is great, and it gives that green image."
Gubing said the hybrid also is better for the officers because it's not rumbling and shaking while they are idling, such as when they are lying in wait to make traffic stops or have to fill out paperwork.
"They get peace and quiet for a moment, which also lets them hear what's going on around them as well," he said. "It's helping them do their job better. And it's burning less fuel."
Police departments across the country, including in Chicago, Boston, New York and Texas, have been ordering the hybrid version of the Police Interceptor Utility when they replenish their fleets, typically placing orders every year as they replace older vehicles in a staggered fashion, Gubing said.
"Our order rates are skyrocketing on that," he said. "We think that will be our high volume variant. It's our standard offering. We recommend the hybrid offering to agencies and it's really taken off. We're really proud of how it's doing."