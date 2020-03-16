Ford, BP taking steps to protect workers from coronavirus

The task force will look at enhanced visitor screening, increased cleaning, ramped-up sanitizing of common areas and touchpoints, and new safety protocols for those who were exposed or exhibited flu-like symptoms. They will look at break and cleaning schedules, health and safety education, health screenings, social distancing, food service and any other ways to prevent the spread of disease.

"This is a fluid and unprecedented situation, and the task force will move quickly to build on the wide-ranging preventive measures we have put in place," the Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler said in a joint statement. "We are all coming together to help keep our workforces safe and healthy."

BP ordered everyone who can to work from home until at least April. Critical employees were advised not to come in if they feel unwell and to "be thoughtful about how and when they travel to work to minimize exposure to the virus."

The energy giant has banned employee gatherings, workers from attending work-related events elsewhere, and meetings, which will now be conducted virtually. It's also prohibiting any non-essential work travel and visitors to any plant or office who aren't operationally essential.