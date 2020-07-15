Ford brings Bronco charging back

Ford, one of the largest industrial employers in the Calumet Region with two factories just across the state line, has brought the Bronco charging back after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker discontinued the iconic Bronco SUV in 1996, shortly after it was involved in the infamous O.J. Simpson chase that was watched live by 95 million people, though Ford said its decision was made because of slumping sales that predated the incident.
Now Ford is rolling back out the Bronco two-door, four-door and the all-new Bronco Sport.
Ford made 1.1 million Broncos during its 31-year run. The earlier sketches were made by designer McKinley Thompson, the first African American automobile designer to work for Ford.
The Bronco originally conceived of as a multi-purpose vehicle that could take on Jeep and the International Harvester Scout in the hope of following up on the success of the Mustang. Broncos evolved to have a cult following with a 1969 year model selling for a record $500,000 at an auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The new 2021 "Built Wild" models of the rugged off-road vehicle come with four-wheel-drive, EcoBoost engines and more than 200 factory-based aftermarket accessories.
“We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4x4 segment and take people further into the wild,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer. “They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang — and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”
The SUVs will sell for just shy of $30,000 and hit Ford dealerships in Northwest and around the country next spring.
“Bronco’s advanced four-wheel-drive technology is at the core of its off-road capabilities, and at the heart of it all is Bronco’s exclusive Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes that is designed to help drivers better navigate any type of terrain,” said Mark Grueber, Bronco consumer marketing manager.
Drivers-selected modes aimed at optimizing off-road driving include Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl. New technology includes a 360-degree camera system for off-road spotter views during rock crawling, cruise control for low-speed trail driving, and advanced topographic trail maps.
“The trail mapping system available on the Bronco is truly a game-changer in the off-road community,” Grueber said. “It works online or off on either of the navigation-capable 8- or 12-inch SYNC systems, allowing users to select one of hundreds of available curated trail maps to map out and then track, capture and share their adventures with others.”
