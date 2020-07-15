Ford brings Bronco charging back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ford, one of the largest industrial employers in the Calumet Region with two factories just across the state line, has brought the Bronco charging back after a nearly 25-year hiatus.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker discontinued the iconic Bronco SUV in 1996, shortly after it was involved in the infamous O.J. Simpson chase that was watched live by 95 million people, though Ford said its decision was made because of slumping sales that predated the incident.

Now Ford is rolling back out the Bronco two-door, four-door and the all-new Bronco Sport.

Ford made 1.1 million Broncos during its 31-year run. The earlier sketches were made by designer McKinley Thompson, the first African American automobile designer to work for Ford.

The Bronco originally conceived of as a multi-purpose vehicle that could take on Jeep and the International Harvester Scout in the hope of following up on the success of the Mustang. Broncos evolved to have a cult following with a 1969 year model selling for a record $500,000 at an auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The new 2021 "Built Wild" models of the rugged off-road vehicle come with four-wheel-drive, EcoBoost engines and more than 200 factory-based aftermarket accessories.