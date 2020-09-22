Ford charging up to roll out electric F-150

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, hopes to expand upon the success of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck by electrifying it for today's more environmentally conscious consumers.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is investing $700 million into its Rouge Complex to build the electric F-150 by mid-2022. It's adding 300 more jobs at newly built Rouge Electric Vehicle Center just outside Detroit.

“We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150,” said Bill Ford, the executive chairman of Ford Motor Co. “This year’s COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our U.S. manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work.”

Ford will start making a F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and a fully electric F-150. It will feature new technology, such as over-the-air updates to its software and Pro Power Onboard integrated power generator that can provide power to campsites and construction job sites.

The automaker is now putting the electric F-150 through thousands of hours of torture testing, as well as through millions of test miles virtually, in the laboratory and online.