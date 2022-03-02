Ford creating electric and internal combustion units

Ford plans to split into electric and gasoline units as it seeks to become one of the nation's largest electric vehicle producers.

“This isn’t the first time Ford has reimagined the future and taken our own path,” said Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford. “We have an extraordinary opportunity to lead this thrilling new era of connected and electric vehicles, give our customers the very best of Ford, and help make a real difference for the health of the planet.”

Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plants in Chicago Heights, is splitting internally into the Ford Model e, which will focus on electric vehicles, the Ford Blue, which will focus on the automaker's iconic nameplates, and Ford Pro, which will focus on commercial vehicles.

It's the latest step in Ford President and CEO Jim Farley's Ford+ transformation plan to make the company more relevant in a time of great upheaval in the auto industry.

“We have made tremendous progress in a short period of time. We have launched a series of hit products globally, and demand for our new EVs like F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E is off the charts,” Farley said. “But our ambition with Ford+ is to become a truly great, world-changing company again, and that requires focus. We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue’s industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about.”

The Dearborn-based automaker, which employs thousands of auto workers in the Calumet Region, said the reorganization was taking place as a result of the small teams that developed new electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup.

“Ford Model e will be Ford’s center of innovation and growth, a team of the world’s best software, electrical and automotive talent turned loose to create truly incredible electric vehicles and digital experiences for new generations of Ford customers,” Farley said. “Ford Blue’s mission is to deliver a more profitable and vibrant ICE business, strengthen our successful and iconic vehicle families and earn greater loyalty by delivering incredible service and experiences. It’s about harnessing a century of hardware mastery to help build the future. This team will be hellbent on delivering leading quality, attacking waste in every corner of the business, maximizing cash flow and optimizing our industrial footprint.”

Ford will run the Model e and Blue divisions as distinct but interconnected businesses. The company is looking to maintain its traditional core business with developing new technologies like electric vehicle platforms, batteries and charging stations.

“This new structure will enhance our capacity to generate industry-leading growth, profitability and liquidity in this new era of transportation,” said John Lawler, Ford’s chief financial officer. “It will sharpen our effectiveness in allocating capital to both the ICE and EV businesses and the returns we expect from them – by making the most of existing capabilities, adding new skills wherever they’re needed, simplifying processes and lowering costs. Most importantly, we believe it will deliver growth and significant value for our stakeholders.”

