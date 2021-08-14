 Skip to main content
Ford dealership opens in LaPorte
Auto Park Ford LaPorte celebrated a grand opening in LaPorte.

 Joseph S. Pete

A new Ford dealership has rolled into LaPorte.

Auto Park Ford LaPorte celebrated a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 1522 E. Lincolnway off Ind. 2 in LaPorte.

The chain of Auto Park dealerships has locations in Angola, Indiana and Sturgis, Three Rivers and Coldwater, Michigan.

“We started as a used car franchise and now we have four new-car American brand franchise stores throughout Indiana and one in Michigan," Auto Park Ford LaPorte General Manager Drew Westafer said. "LaPorte is a bigger market and we are excited to see what we can do with more opportunities.”

The car dealership sells both new and used cars and offers routine vehicle maintenance at its service department, including oil changes, new batteries, new tires, replacement brakes and other general services. It also employs a sales staff with years of experience.

“We love to see a company like Auto Park making an investment in LaPorte," LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership President Mike Riehle said. "We look forward to a strong partnership with Drew and his team.” 

It joins Art Hill Ford in Merrillville, Currie Motors Ford of Valpo, Bosak Ford in Burns Harbor, Webb Ford in Highland, Paul Heuring Ford in Hobart, Castle Ford of Michigan City in Michigan City and Fieldhouse Ford Sales in DeMotte as a Northwest Indiana retailer of Ford vehicles.

The Auto Park Ford LaPorte showroom is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 219-362-2102 or visit autoparkfordlaporte.com.

