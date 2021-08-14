Ford dealership opens in LaPorte

A new Ford dealership has rolled into LaPorte.

Auto Park Ford LaPorte celebrated a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 1522 E. Lincolnway off Ind. 2 in LaPorte.

The chain of Auto Park dealerships has locations in Angola, Indiana and Sturgis, Three Rivers and Coldwater, Michigan.

“We started as a used car franchise and now we have four new-car American brand franchise stores throughout Indiana and one in Michigan," Auto Park Ford LaPorte General Manager Drew Westafer said. "LaPorte is a bigger market and we are excited to see what we can do with more opportunities.”

The car dealership sells both new and used cars and offers routine vehicle maintenance at its service department, including oil changes, new batteries, new tires, replacement brakes and other general services. It also employs a sales staff with years of experience.

“We love to see a company like Auto Park making an investment in LaPorte," LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership President Mike Riehle said. "We look forward to a strong partnership with Drew and his team.”