Ford debuts Bronco Everglades at Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — Ford rolled out its new Bronco Everglades special edition sport utility vehicle for off-roaders at the Chicago Auto Show.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker debuted the new Bronco before a large crowd of international media at McCormick Place Thursday. It's made for extreme conditions with a factory-installed snorkel for dusty air, heavy-duty modular front bumper and 10,000-pound winch.

Ford has revived the long-defunct Bronco brand, making the redesigned SUVs available for pre-order.

"A number of different customers are looking to purchase Broncos," Ford Bronco Brand Manager Esteban Plaza-Jennings said. "One thing those customers have in common is they want a vehicle tailored to their specific needs. That's something we found to be universally true."

The new special-edition sport utility vehicle is designed to go over any type of terrain and boasts a water fording capability of up to 36.4 inches. It also features a Sasquatch Package with 17-inch alloy wheels with 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires.

“Bronco customers like to explore new places, but some want to go even further off the trail than others,” said Jolanta Coffey, Bronco chief engineer. “Everglades is specially equipped to enable these customers to tackle even more challenging terrains and trails – and with the front bumper-mounted winch, they can help others out of trouble while they’re at it.”

Designed to be rugged, it has a protective safari bar, rock rails that protect the lower sills, steel bash plates, a roof rack with crossbars and a molded-in-color hardtop.

The Bronco Everglades, which is on display front-and-center in the Ford exhibition in Hall A of the South Building at McCormick Place during the auto show, had a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with 300 horsepower and 325 feet of torque, the most in its class. The transmission is a 10-speed automatic with a 4x4 system.

The snorkel in the passenger-side A-pillar helps the vehicle muscle through dust, snow and water by increasing the engine air intake when trail conditions are inhospitable.

“Bronco enthusiasts demand style as well as performance, so we challenged ourselves to create a snorkel with high-end function and a look that really suits the vehicle,” said Ryan Olsson, design manager. “What really sets the Everglades snorkel apart is the head and reversible intake. It completely changes the way a snorkel can look and function.”

The 2022 Bronco Everglades comes in five colors: Desert Sand, Eruption Green, Area 51, Shadow Black and Cactus Gray.

It starts at a suggested price of $53,000 plus $1,495 in fees.

Initially, it will be available exclusively for existing Bronco reservation holders. Ordering starts in March.

