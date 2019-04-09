Ford declared a dividend of $0.15 per share in the second quarter.
Anyone who owns Ford stock as of April 24 will receive the dividend June 3. It's the same quarterly dividend paid out since 2016 by Ford, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol F.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which turned a $3.7 billion profit last year, is one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, making the Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator at the 95-year-old Chicago Assembly Plant at Torrence Avenue and the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch.
Ford employs 4,020 auto workers at the sprawling 2.8 million-square-foot automotive factory just across the state line, and another 1,270 workers at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
Earlier this year at the Chicago Auto Show, Ford announced it would invest $1 billion and hire 500 more workers to modernize the Chicago Assembly Plant for the new 2020 Explorer model that will hit dealership lots this summer.