Ford declares first-quarter dividend

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's biggest industrial employers, is declaring a first-quarter dividend of 15 cents per share.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker's stock is publicly traded under the symbol F. It will pay a dividend on March 2 to any shareholders who owned its stock as of the close of the business day Jan. 30.
Ford has paid the same dividend of 15 cents per share every quarter since 2016. The automaker turned a third-quarter profit of $425 million, down from $991 million in the third quarter of the previous year, blaming the year-over-year decline on deeper discounts, high warranty costs and trouble in the Chinese market.
The company expects a full-year operating profit between $6.5 billion and $7 billion, as compared with $7 billion in 2018.
Ford employs 191,000 people worldwide, including 5,810 at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch on Chicago's far South Side and 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on Lincoln Highway in Chicago Heights. Locally, the company makes the Ford Explorer SUV, the Explorer Hybrid, the Police Interceptor Utility and the Lincoln Aviator.
The automaker's stock closed at $9.25 a share Wednesday.
2019 Chicago Auto Show: If You Go
When: Feb. 9-18
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 9-17
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 18
Where: McCormick Place North and South, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago
Parking:
- McCormick Place lots A & C $23
- McCormick Place lot B $15.
- $10 after 6 p.m. in all McCormick Place lots
- Saturdays, Sundays and Presidents Day (Feb. 18), the Chicago Auto Show will offer free shuttle bus service to and from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages. On these days only parking rates at Millennium Park are $18 per 12 hours with validation, provided as you exit the shuttle.
Public transportation:
- The South Shore Line provides train service to McCormick Place on weekends. In addition, it will stop select weekday trains at the McCormick Place station. Check its website for details mysouthshoreline.com.
Admission:
- $13 adults
- $7 seniors 62 and older
- $7 children 7-12
- Free children 6 and younger accompanied by a paying family member
Special events
- Women's Day
- Feb. 12. Women admitted for $7 with manufacturers offering special programs on the purchase, lease and maintenance of cars
- Chicago Auto Show Food Drive
- Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 13-15. Patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for a $7 adult admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.
- Hispanic Heritage Day
- Feb. 15
- Craft Beer Day
- Feb. 15
- Feb. 18
More info: chicagoautoshow.com