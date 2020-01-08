{{featured_button_text}}
Ford declares first-quarter dividend

Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan is pictured. The automaker declared a first-quarter dividend.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's biggest industrial employers, is declaring a first-quarter dividend of 15 cents per share. 

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker's stock is publicly traded under the symbol F. It will pay a dividend on March 2 to any shareholders who owned its stock as of the close of the business day Jan. 30.

Ford has paid the same dividend of 15 cents per share every quarter since 2016. The automaker turned a third-quarter profit of $425 million, down from $991 million in the third quarter of the previous year, blaming the year-over-year decline on deeper discounts, high warranty costs and trouble in the Chinese market. 

The company expects a full-year operating profit between $6.5 billion and $7 billion, as compared with $7 billion in 2018.

Ford employs 191,000 people worldwide, including 5,810 at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch on Chicago's far South Side and 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on Lincoln Highway in Chicago Heights. Locally, the company makes the Ford Explorer SUV, the Explorer Hybrid, the Police Interceptor Utility and the Lincoln Aviator.

The automaker's stock closed at $9.25 a share Wednesday.

