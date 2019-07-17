{{featured_button_text}}
Ford declares third-quarter dividend

Ford declared a dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, had paid the same dividend to shareholders every quarter since 2016. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 3 to anyone who owned Ford shares, which trade publicly under the symbol F, as of July 23.

Ford stock opened the trading day Monday at $10.49 a share, a yearly high.

The automaker, whose stock long has been depressed largely because of the perception that Tesla and electric vehicles represent the future, made $1.15 billion, or 29 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2019. That's down 34% as compared to the $1.74 billion in profit, or 43 cents a share, it made during the same period of the previous year.

