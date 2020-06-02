Ford develops COVID-19 sanitization software for Police Interceptor Utility

The software uses the Police Interceptor Utility's powertrain and climate control systems, turning the heat and fan setting on high for long enough to bake away COVID-19 and any other viruses. The software monitors the internal temperature to ensure it's maintained for at least 15 minutes.

“Law enforcement officers are being dispatched as emergency responders in some cases where ambulances may not be available,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford Police brand marketing manager. “During one trip, officers may be transporting a coronavirus patient to a hospital, while another trip may involve an occupant who may be asymptomatic.”

Police departments with service centers and install the software with their own diagnostic service tools, while smaller agencies go to local dealerships.

“Officers can now use this self-cleaning mode as an extra layer of protection inside the vehicle in areas where manual cleaning is prone to be overlooked,” Tyler said. “This virus is an invisible enemy and we are proud to provide a solution to help the law enforcement community fight it.”

For the newest vehicles, the new software can be installed through a smart sequence of commands by pressing cruise control buttons.