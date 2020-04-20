Ford estimates $2 billion loss in the first quarter, issues $8 billion in debt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ford estimated to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it lost $2 billion in the first quarter after the coronavirus forced it to shut down its automotive plans, including the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker sold $8 billion in bonds to raise capital. The publicly traded company also suspended its regular quarterly dividend that returns about $600 million to shareholders every three months.

“We continue to opportunistically assess all funding options to further strengthen our balance sheet and increase liquidity to optimize our financial flexibility,” Ford Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone said. “We also are identifying additional operating actions to enhance our cash position.”

The company, which employs thousands of workers in the Calumet Region, has been lowering operating costs, reducing capital expenditures and looking to preserve cash after the COVID-19 pandemic ground much of the world's commerce to a halt.

Ford has about $30 billion in cash on its balance sheet. The company is eyeing a phased restart of its manufacturing plants based on local conditions "with enhanced safety standards in place to protect workers."