Ford expects Explorer sales to rebound this year after production woes

The 2020 Explorer features the latest in technology, including driver assistance features and connectivity with mobile devices, Gubing said. An estimated 18% of Explorer buyers have been between 18 years old and 35 years old, with 46% between the ages of 36 and 55.

The Explorer ST version has proven especially popular with car buyers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"This year we are very pleased with our ST sales," he said. "Explorer STs have far exceeded our expectations for how well they have done. They have sold at a nearly 21% rate. Historically, they account for 12% to 18% of Explorer sales. I think the level of refinement has really found a niche with customers. The exterior appearance, the blacked-out 21-inch wheels, the red calipers all just take it to another level.

"It offers a rewarding driving experience. When you see it in showrooms, when you see it sitting on the floor here, you realize how it looks and how it makes you feel. It's built right here in Chicago, and that's something people are proud of. It strikes a chord with people."