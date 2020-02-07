Ford expects Explorer sales to rebound this year after production woes

CHICAGO — Last year was supposed to be a banner year for the Calumet Region-made Ford Explorer, which recently sold its 8 millionth vehicle and is now the best-selling sport utility vehicle of all time.
Ford unveiled the first major redesign of the Explorer since production was moved to the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch in 2011 at the Chicago Auto Show last year.
But the launch of the 2020 Explorer, with an all-new platform and all-new capabilities, was anything but smooth. The Chicago Assembly Plant had a host of production problems, struggling to get the vehicles to dealership lots on time and shipping some vehicles by train to a Michigan factory for repairs. The normally robust Explorer sales ended up plunging 26% last year.
The production problems have since been resolved and the Explorer is once again front and center at the south exhibit hall at McCormick Place for the Chicago Auto Show, which runs from Feb. 8 through Feb. 17. The SUV is well-poised for a turnaround in sales this year, said Bill Gubing, who had been the Explorer chief engineer for 10 years and is now the general manager for Ford SUVs and passenger vehicles.
"It was a slower than desirable launch and acceleration for us," he said. "But at this point, we've dramatically improved overall performance. The production rates are up. The quality numbers look really good as cars come off the assembly line."
The 2020 Explorer features the latest in technology, including driver assistance features and connectivity with mobile devices, Gubing said. An estimated 18% of Explorer buyers have been between 18 years old and 35 years old, with 46% between the ages of 36 and 55.
The Explorer ST version has proven especially popular with car buyers.
"This year we are very pleased with our ST sales," he said. "Explorer STs have far exceeded our expectations for how well they have done. They have sold at a nearly 21% rate. Historically, they account for 12% to 18% of Explorer sales. I think the level of refinement has really found a niche with customers. The exterior appearance, the blacked-out 21-inch wheels, the red calipers all just take it to another level.
"It offers a rewarding driving experience. When you see it in showrooms, when you see it sitting on the floor here, you realize how it looks and how it makes you feel. It's built right here in Chicago, and that's something people are proud of. It strikes a chord with people."
The Chicago Assembly Plant, on the banks of Calumet River in Hegewisch, makes the standard Explorer, the XLT series, the Limited, the ST and the luxury Platinum versionfirst rolled out in 2016. This summer, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker will start offering an XLT Sport Appearance Package for the Explorer.
Gubing said the option, which will go into production this summer, had a sportier look and feel on the inside that included carbonized grey accents.
"Historically one out of every four XLTs sold has had a sport appearance, so we're happy to bring that back into production and give our customers what they're looking for," he said.
Industry trends continue to move toward SUVs, which the 30-year-old Explorer had originally helped drive, Gubing said.
"We created a product that has become so integrated into family life," he said. "You remember taking that trip with your parents and the Explorer being part of that. We're proud to make a vehicle that people make memories with."