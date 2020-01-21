Sales of the Calumet Region-made Ford Explorer Sport Utility Vehicle plummeted 26.1% to 168,309 units in 2019, down from 227,732 in 2018, after a shaky roll out of the 2020 model and amid softening auto sales in the United States.
Overall Ford sales fell 3.5% to 2.31 million vehicles in 2019, down from 2.39 vehicles the previous year, the company reported. Lincoln sales did however climb 8.3% to 112,204 units moved last year.
In the fourth quarter, Ford sales dropped 1.3% to 601,862 vehicles after years of record sales for the cyclical industry.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker produces the Ford Explorer, the Police Interceptor Utility and the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the bank of the Calumet River in Hegewisch just across the state line. It also made the Taurus and Police Interceptor Sedan there before they were discontinued last spring.
The Explorer SUV accounts for most of the production at the plant dating back to 1924 that employs more than 5,800 workers at 12600 S Torrence Ave. Ford admitted to botching the launch of the 2020 Explorer, which had manufacturing issues, arrived late at dealership lots, and had to be shipped by train 270 miles to a Detroit-area plant for repairs.
Explorer sales fell 14.6% to 48,083 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of last year.
In 2019, sales of the Police Interceptor Utility fell 44.6% to 18,752 units, the Taurus 65.4# to 9,924 units and the Police Interceptor Sedan 53.6% to 1,762 units.
Ford sold 8,323 Lincoln Aviators that were made at the automotive factory, but there was no basis of comparison for the new SUV that made its debut on the market last year.