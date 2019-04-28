Ford made $1.15 billion in the first quarter, down from $1.74 billion during the same period last year amid a global slowdown in auto sales.
The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker, which employs thousands of auto workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, made $2.4 billion in Earnings Before Interest and Taxes in the first quarter, up $262 million year-over-year. It attributed the decline in net income to lower volume in the auto industry worldwide, the production ramp-up for the all-new Explorer, and the exit of heavy truck operations in South America.
“With a solid plan in place, we promised 2019 would be a year of action and execution for Ford, and that’s what we delivered in the first quarter,” Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett said. “We’re pleased with the progress and the optimism that it brings. Our global team continues to restlessly strive to improve our operational fitness, delight customers with ever-improving vehicles and services, and prepare Ford to win in the future. Our goal remains to become the world’s most trusted company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world.”
In North America, Ford earned $2.2 billion in EBIT, with a margin of 8.7%. The company is launching many new pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles and plans to replace 75 percent of its current product lineup by the end of 2020.
“This quarter was a really good start for the year,” Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said. “We expect first quarter EBIT to be the strongest of the year due to seasonal factors and major product launches ahead. It does, however, put us on track to deliver better company results in 2019 than last year.”
The automaker, which employs more than 5,300 workers in the Calumet Region, now has $24.4 billion in cash and $35.2 billion in liquidity. After a restructuring in which it gave up on sedans and smaller cars to focus on higher-margin pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, Ford said it's on track to deliver better financial results this year than in 2018.