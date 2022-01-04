 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ford launches charging software to help small businesses electrify their fleets
0 Comments
alert urgent

Ford launches charging software to help small businesses electrify their fleets

  • 0
Ford launches charging software to help small businesses electrify their fleets

Ford rolled out Ford Pro Charging software to help businesses switch their fleets to electric vehicles.

 Joseph S. Pete

Ford is launching charging software and hardware to help businesses switch their fleets to electric vehicles in coming years.

The automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, rolled out Ford Pro Charging to make it easier to switch from internal combustion-powered commercial vehicles to electric ones that cut down on emissions and costs.

“Customers are saying, ‘We want the E-Transit and F-150 Lightning Pro, but how are we going to charge and operate them efficiently once they’re in our fleet?’” said Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, which focuses on commercial customers.

Ford currently has 125,000 fleet customers across the United States, often small and medium-sized businesses. It expects annual sales of electric commercial trucks and vans will exceed 300,000 units by 2030.

The Dearborn-based automaker hopes to speed along the process with a software suite that helps businesses find charging spots at depots, public charging stations and employees' homes. The software uses data from the vehicles to help businesses orchestrate when they should be charged, such as the best times based on energy rates.

The idea is to help Ford's commercial customers switch over to electric as they update 10% to 15% of their fleet every year, going to electric versions of the Transit and F-150.

Ford Pro Charging aims to give business owners peace of mind about the transition, such as by providing solutions on how to design, install, operate and maintain charging stations at one's business.

“Our current fleet of connected vehicles allow us to learn from existing fleet behaviors so we can build the right infrastructure and the right charge management software,” said Muffi Ghadiali, head of Ford Pro Charging. “Let’s say the customer fleet returns around 10 p.m. planning to go back out starting at 5 a.m. You have a limited window for charging and have to make charging decisions in a highly dynamic environment. Does every vehicle need to be fully charged? Can we balance charge power against the available charging window to take advantage of low overnight energy rates? Ford Pro Charging accounts for a multitude of variables and controls each charge station precisely to optimize energy costs and ensure vehicle uptime.”

More than 70,000 public charging ports have been installed across the country and the depot charging industry is expected to grow to about 900,000 full-sized trucks and vans across the United States by 2030.

For more information, visit fordpro.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Ford and Salesforce roll out small business software
Health Care

Ford and Salesforce roll out small business software

  • Updated

The automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant, plans to equip with commercial vehicles with a digital tool that would allow plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and other small businesses do tasks like invoicing and scheduling more easily when out on the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts