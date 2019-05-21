Ford laying off 7,000 white-collar workers but Region largely spared

Ford is laying off 7,000 workers worldwide, but its Calumet Region operations appear to have been largely spared from the blood-letting.
Despite a $1.1 billion profit in the first quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is laying off 7,000 white-collar employees worldwide, or about 10% of its salaried workforce, in what it's calling its "smart redesign."
"We're not able to dimension the specific locations of where the salary separations are taking place," Ford spokeswoman Marisa Bradley said. "We are just providing context that in total we expect about 800 separations in North America for all of our redesign process, which will be wrapped up by June."
Bradley said the layoffs could take place wherever Ford has salaried employees, such as at its regional offices.
Most of the Ford workers at the 2.8 million-square-foot Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights are hourly production workers, represented by the United Auto Workers union. Ford has been adding 500 more factory jobs at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River, which was recently retooled to produce the new 2020 Ford Explorer.
"It is safe to say since the majority of our salaried workforce is here in Dearborn, Michigan, that they are happening here but could be any salaried role," Bradley said.
Ford employs an estimated 4,020 workers at the 95-year-old Chicago Assembly Plant at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. and another 1,270 at the 2.5 million-square-foot Chicago Stamping Plant, which is about five miles west of Dyer.