Ford looking to slash 1,400 jobs

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, is looking to slash 1,400 jobs nationwide.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, plans to reduce salaried, white-collar, non-union positions nationwide.

"We announced internally that Ford would be offering a voluntary incentive program to certain retirement-eligible U.S. salaried employees," Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau said. "We’re targeting a 1,400-person headcount reduction through the program."

Ford lost $1.9 billion in the second quarter and is looking to slash costs to remain competitive, Thibodeau said.

"The program is part of Ford's multiyear process to increase global fitness and effectiveness, including reprioritizing products and services so we are more streamlined and successful," he said. "This is consistent with fixing parts of the business that aren't working, accelerating in other areas and growing through investments in new technologies and businesses."