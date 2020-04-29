Ford loses $2 billion after COVID-19 shutdown, hoards cash

Ford lost $2 billion in the first quarter, or $0.50 per share, after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shutter its factories across the world in March.
The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, chalked up its loss to a negative effect from the COVID-19 virus that has infected more than 1 million Americans and killed more than 60,000. The company said it has been focusing on protecting people, preserving cash, and preparing for recovery.
Ford plans to make personal protective equipment, hundreds of ambulances, millions of face shields, 50,000 ventilators, and as many as 100,000 respirators to help out during the public health crisis.
“Ford people are keeping each other safe, limiting the spread of the virus, safeguarding healthcare workers and first responders, and taking care of customers,” CEO Jim Hackett said. “The imagination, initiative and execution of our team is helping save lives today, and those qualities will allow Ford to emerge from this as a stronger company.”
The automaker has drawn $15 billion from credit lines, issued $8 billion in bonds, suspended dividends, and reduced costs. It plans to restart production in Europe next week with increased safety precautions.
Ford Credit pulled in $30 million in first quarter earnings, which was down $771 million from the first quarter of 2019. The company has a cash balance of $35 billion.
“We’ve taken decisive actions to lower our costs and capital expenditures and been opportunistic in strengthening our balance sheet and optimizing our financial flexibility,” Ford CFO Tim Stone said. “We believe the company’s cash is sufficient to take us through the end of the year, even with no additional vehicle wholesales or financing actions.”
Ford expects a $5 billion loss in the second quarter but is looking to resume production worldwide, including in Chicago as soon as next month.
“We quickly zeroed in on taking care of customers and controlling costs,” Ford COO Jim Farley said. “Our team in China did a very good job managing through the crisis and provided us with a valuable template for bringing back up operations in the rest of the world.”
