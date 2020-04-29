Ford loses $2 billion after COVID-19 shutdown, hoards cash

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ford lost $2 billion in the first quarter, or $0.50 per share, after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shutter its factories across the world in March.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, chalked up its loss to a negative effect from the COVID-19 virus that has infected more than 1 million Americans and killed more than 60,000. The company said it has been focusing on protecting people, preserving cash, and preparing for recovery.

Ford plans to make personal protective equipment, hundreds of ambulances, millions of face shields, 50,000 ventilators, and as many as 100,000 respirators to help out during the public health crisis.

“Ford people are keeping each other safe, limiting the spread of the virus, safeguarding healthcare workers and first responders, and taking care of customers,” CEO Jim Hackett said. “The imagination, initiative and execution of our team is helping save lives today, and those qualities will allow Ford to emerge from this as a stronger company.”

The automaker has drawn $15 billion from credit lines, issued $8 billion in bonds, suspended dividends, and reduced costs. It plans to restart production in Europe next week with increased safety precautions.