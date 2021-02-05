Ford lost $1.28 billion last year, but.Explorer kicks off 2021 with its best retail start in 17 years

Ford lost $1.28 billion in 2020, including $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

The company, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, reassured investors by saying it was big on electric vehicles and autonomous driving — technologies expected to dominate the automotive sector in coming years.

“The transformation of Ford is happening and so is our leadership of the EV revolution and development of autonomous driving,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. “We’re now allocating a combined $29 billion in capital and tremendous talent to these two areas, and bringing customers high-volume, connected electric SUVs, commercial vans and pickup trucks.”

Ford, however, cautioned the global semiconductor shortage could cause it to lose 10% to 20% of its first-quarter production at a time when sales were starting to heat up.

The Calumet Region-made Ford Explorer, which reclaimed its crown as the nation's best-selling mid-size SUV last year, started off 2021 strong, growing by 11.1% in January for its best retail start in 17 years.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell 8.3% to 143,578 units in January, down from 156,560 units at the same time the year prior.