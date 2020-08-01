Ford lost $1.9 billion in the second quarter, or $3 billion less than expected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ford didn't suffer as bad a loss as expected during the second quarter, when the coronavirus shut down its factories, including the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker posted a loss of $1.9 billion, which was $3 billion better than expected.

“I could not be prouder of the Ford team’s optimism and effectiveness as we manage through this pandemic,” Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett said. “We delivered a strong second quarter while keeping each other safe, caring for customers and neighbors, and assuring tomorrow.”

The automaker, which has since resumed full production around-the-clock at its plants with new coronavirus safeguards, has $39 billion in cash and just repaid $7.7 billion in revolving credit loans. The bank has $40 billion in liquidity and expects to maintain a cash balance of $20 billion through the second half of the year, even if demand falls or a second wave of the pandemic forces plants to close again.

Ford is optimistic business will pick up as it launches a new F-150, Mustang Mach-E BEV and the reborn Bronco.