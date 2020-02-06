Ford lost $1.7 billion in fourth quarter after trouble with Explorer launch

Ford lost $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter, or 42 cents per share, after it struggled to roll out the new Explorer model produced at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line in Hegewisch.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker brought in $485 million in earnings before interest and taxes, a 67% decline with the biggest drop in North America. Revenue fell 5% to 439.7 billion.

”Financially, the company’s 2019 performance was short of our original expectations, mostly because our operational execution — which we usually do very well — wasn’t nearly good enough," Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett said. "We recognize, take accountability for and have made changes because of this.”

Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, brought in $2.8 billion in adjusted free cash flow for the year, which was flat as compared to 2018. Revenue fell 3% to $155.9 billion.