Ford lost $1.7 billion in fourth quarter after trouble with Explorer launch

Ford lost $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter, or 42 cents per share, after it struggled to roll out the new Explorer model produced at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line in Hegewisch.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker brought in $485 million in earnings before interest and taxes, a 67% decline with the biggest drop in North America. Revenue fell 5% to 439.7 billion.
”Financially, the company’s 2019 performance was short of our original expectations, mostly because our operational execution — which we usually do very well — wasn’t nearly good enough," Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett said. "We recognize, take accountability for and have made changes because of this.”
Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, brought in $2.8 billion in adjusted free cash flow for the year, which was flat as compared to 2018. Revenue fell 3% to $155.9 billion.
But Hackett said the company took steps to position itself for the future in an automotive landscape that's been disrupted by new innovations, such as electric and autonomous vehicles. Last year, the company unveiled its battery-powered Mustang Mach-E and entered into partnerships with VW, Rivian and Mahindra to further its own zero-emissions and self-driving car capabilities.
“We made great strategic progress this past year with a fundamental redesign of Ford that is setting us up to compete and win in this emerging era of Smart Vehicles for a Smart World — with great products, services and long-term value,” Hackett said.
Ford overhauled its fleet last year to focus on higher-margin sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, introducing new versions of the Ford Explorer, Escape and Super Duty, and Lincoln Aviator and Corsair. In North America it's replaced 40% of its portfolio since the end of 2017 and expects to replace 90% of its vehicle with newer models by 2022.
The Explorer and Aviator are made at the Chicago Assembly Plant, which struggled with getting vehicles out to dealerships on time after a complete overhaul with all-new vehicles in the spring.
“Enhancing customer experience and improving operating rigor are persistent priorities for us,” said Tim Stone, Ford’s chief financial officer. “We have abundant opportunities in both areas.”
The company is projecting it will bring in Earnings Before Interest and Taxes of $5.6 billion to $6.6 billion in 2020, as well as adjusted free cash flow of $2.4 billion to $3.4 billion for the full year. The company will slash its capital spending by as much as $800 million this year, putting it in the range of $6.8 billion to $7.3 billion.