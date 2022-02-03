Ford made $17.9 billion last year despite semiconductor shortages

Ford made $17.9 billion last year despite being plagued by semiconductor shortages that led to repeated shutdowns at the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker made $12.3 billion in net income in the fourth quarter, when it pulled in $37.7 billion in revenue.

“Financial performance is obviously critical,” President and CEO Jim Farley said. “We’re also proud that customers see how Ford is taking EVs mainstream, and have already ordered or reserved more than 275,000 all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs, F-150 Lightning pickups and E-Transit commercial vehicles – and we’re breaking constraints to deliver every one of them as fast as we can.”

Ford was the No. 2 seller of electric vehicles in the United States last year and plans to double its manufacturing production of electric vehicles to 600,000 by 2023. The company expects electric vehicles to account for 40% of its product mix by 2030.

Farley said Ford hopes to "eventually be the true EV leader.”

The company pulled in $10 billion in Earnings Before Interest and Taxes last year despite frequent plant shutdowns due to a lack of computer chips during the coronavirus pandemic. Its EBIT margin was 7.1% for the quarter and 8.4% for the year.

“Our team did a fantastic job working with partners to maximize component availability,” said John Lawler, Ford’s CFO. “We allocated those volumes to in-demand new vehicles like the Bronco and Maverick, profitable models like F-Series trucks and Transit, and customer orders.”

The automaker ended with year with $52 billion in liquidity, including $36 billion in cash. It paid of $7.6 billion in high-cost debt in the fourth quarter, strengthening its balance sheet by reducing interest expenses.

The company employs thousands of United Auto Workers-union represented workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.

