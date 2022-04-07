Ford named to Time magazine's most influential companies

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list.

It's an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. It highlights 100 companies like Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, Microsoft and Capitol One "making an extraordinary impact around the world."

"Cars, SUVs, pickups and other light-duty trucks account for over half of all U.S. transportation emissions, making electric vehicles key to mitigating climate change," Time magazine wrote. "But it’s not enough to just offer EVs — people have to actually want them. Ford’s approach, under CEO Jim Farley: electrify some of its most popular models, like the F-Series, long America’s best-selling pickup. And it’s working — demand for the all-electric F-150 Lightning helped push Ford’s market value over $100 billion for the first time in January."

Ford employs thousands of union auto workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River on the far South Side and at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.

Along with the other companies selected for the honor, was evaluated by Time magazine editors and correspondents as well as industry experts on criteria like relevance, innovation and impact.

“I am honored that Ford has been named to TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies,” said Bill Ford, executive chair. “This is especially gratifying because it is not about any individual, but rather a recognition of our incredible employees who work tirelessly to leave the world a better place for our kids and grandkids. Through their hard work, innovation and creativity, we are fundamentally changing the future of transportation and mobility, and building a cleaner future.”

