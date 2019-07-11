Ford has named KeyCorp Chairwoman and CEO Beth Mooney to its board of directors.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers with more than 5,900 workers just across the state line, now has 14 members on its board.
“Beth is a proven leader with a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the financial industry,” Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said. “With extensive banking and business expertise, she brings a unique perspective that will enhance the board during this transformational time in our company and the industry.”
Mooney has more than 35 years of experience in banking, including at AmSouth Bancorporation and Bank One. She has run Cleveland-based KeyCorp since 2011 and served on the regional bank's board since 2010.
She's also on the boards of AT&T, the Cleveland Clinic and Catalyst, a global nonprofit that strives to accelerate workplace progress for women. Mooney will serve on Ford's Audit and Nominating & Governance committees.
Ford employs 4,800 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, just across the state line from Hammond, and another 1,100 at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights. They make the Ford Explorer, the Police Interceptor Utility and the Lincoln Aviator.