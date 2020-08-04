Ford names new CEO

“I have worked side-by-side with Jim Farley for the past three years and have the greatest confidence in him as a person and a leader,” Hackett said. “He has been instrumental in crafting our new product portfolio and redesigning our businesses around the world. He is also a change agent with a deep understanding of how to lead Ford in this new era defined by smart vehicles in a smart world.”

Farley joined the company as head of marketing and sales in 2007. He went on to lead Lincoln, Ford of Europe and all Ford global markets. In 2019, he was picked as the leader of Ford’s New Businesses, Technology & Strategy team, focusing on disruptive technology like artificial intelligence.

“Jim Farley matches an innate feel for cars and customers with great instincts for the future and the new technologies that are changing our industry,” Ford said. “Jim’s passion for great vehicles and his intense drive for results are well known, and I have also seen him develop into a transformational leader with the determination and foresight to help Ford thrive into the future.”

As CEO, Farley will be tasked with increasing the automaker's growth and profitability.