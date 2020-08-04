Ford names new CEO

A new leader is taking the reins at Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in the Calumet Region.
Jim Hackett, 65, is retiring in October after running the Dearborn, Michigan-based company as president and CEO since 2017. Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley, 58, will take over as CEO in two months.
“I am very grateful to Jim Hackett for all he has done to modernize Ford and prepare us to compete and win in the future,” said Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chairman. “Our new product vision — led by the Mustang Mach-E, new F-150 and Bronco family — is taking shape. We now have compelling plans for electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as full vehicle connectivity. And we are becoming much more nimble, which was apparent when we quickly mobilized to make life-saving equipment at the outset of the pandemic.”
Hackett will continue as a special advisor through March of 2021.
“My goal when I took on the CEO role was to prepare Ford to win in the future,” Hackett said. “The hardest thing for a proud, long-lived company to do is change to meet the challenges of the world it’s entering rather than the world it has known. I’m very proud of how far we have come in creating a modern Ford and I am very optimistic about the future."
He will work closely with Farley on the transition.
“I have worked side-by-side with Jim Farley for the past three years and have the greatest confidence in him as a person and a leader,” Hackett said. “He has been instrumental in crafting our new product portfolio and redesigning our businesses around the world. He is also a change agent with a deep understanding of how to lead Ford in this new era defined by smart vehicles in a smart world.”
Farley joined the company as head of marketing and sales in 2007. He went on to lead Lincoln, Ford of Europe and all Ford global markets. In 2019, he was picked as the leader of Ford’s New Businesses, Technology & Strategy team, focusing on disruptive technology like artificial intelligence.
“Jim Farley matches an innate feel for cars and customers with great instincts for the future and the new technologies that are changing our industry,” Ford said. “Jim’s passion for great vehicles and his intense drive for results are well known, and I have also seen him develop into a transformational leader with the determination and foresight to help Ford thrive into the future.”
As CEO, Farley will be tasked with increasing the automaker's growth and profitability.
“I love Ford and I am honored by the opportunity to serve and create value for Ford’s employees, customers, dealers, communities and all of our stakeholders. Jim Hackett has laid the foundation for a really vibrant future and we have made tremendous progress in the past three years. I am so excited to work together with the whole Ford team to realize the full potential of this great company in a new era.”
