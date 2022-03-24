Ford names new leaders after reorganization

Ford has named new leaders after reorganizing to emphasize its focus on the electric vehicles expected to dominate auto sales in the future.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, one of the Region's largest employers, tapped its top human resources executive, Kiersten Robinson, to lead Ford Blue’s Family Vehicles Division and its businesses in Mexico and Canada.

Ford recently reorganized into Ford Blue that builds its traditional portfolio of gas-powered vehicles and Ford Model e that manufacturing electric vehicles, software and connected vehicle technology.

Robinson has worked for the company for 27 years and served as senior human resources executive for the last four years.

A native Australian, she started working for the company as a labor relations representative in Australia in 1995 before moving on to HR leadership assignments in Asia Pacific and Europe before coming to the corporate headquarters in Michigan in 2002.

“Kiersten is a transformational leader who has been instrumental in supporting Ford’s business and global team for nearly three decades through innovative people, talent, employee safety and workplace experience solutions,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said. “Now she’s taking on a critical global operating role within Ford Blue as president of Mexico and Canada, as well as leading our Family Vehicles product line that includes the popular Ford Explorer, Expedition and Everest.”

She will be replaced as chief people and employee experiences officer by Jennifer Waldo, who hails from Apple and General Electric.

“Jen has incredible experience and a track record of helping companies across different industries build talent and culture to support innovation and growth,” Farley said. “She will be an invaluable addition as we build a diverse, high-performance team to deliver the Ford+ plan.”

Smith, who comes from Cheniere Energy and the U.S. Department of Energy, also was hired to serve as Ford's chief government affairs officer.

“Chris has devoted his career to shaping progressive energy policy and driving toward a more sustainable future,” Ford Chief Policy Officer Steven Croley said. “He brings tremendous passion and expertise to Ford as we shape the future of transportation.”

