Ford names new technology executive

Ford has named a new chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer to make its vehicles more connected.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which employs thousands of workers in its Calumet Region plants, hired Doug Field away from Apple. Field, who preserved served as senior vice president of engineering at Tesla, will lead the automaker's effort to make smart vehicles connected to the internet that improve via regular updates.
Field will report to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley and partner with Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer. He will help develop internet-connected products Ford sees as essential for future growth.
“Doug is one of the world’s most respected engineering and product design leaders and has been a driving force behind breakthrough products across auto, tech and mobility, including at Apple, Tesla and Segway,” Farley said.
Field will lead Ford’s Embedded Software and Hardware group that currently consists of the automaker's Vehicle Controls, Enterprise Connectivity, Features, Integration & Validation, Architecture & Platform, Driver Assistance Technology and Digital Engineering Tools segments.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Ford as it embraces a transition to a new, complex and fascinating period in the auto industry,” Field said. “It will be a privilege to help Ford deliver a new generation of experiences built on the shift to electrification, software and digital experiences, and autonomy. I’m committed to helping the team make those experiences seamless, delightful and continually advancing over time.”
He previously worked for Ford, starting his career as a development engineer for the company between 1987 and 1993.
“I’ve always felt a deep connection to Ford. Ford products have been in my life as long as I can remember – F-150s on my dad’s farm, a ’65 Continental picking us up at my wedding and my thrill when I discovered the brilliant elegance in the design of the Model T,” Field said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help the team build the next generation of iconic Ford vehicles and prepare Ford for the next hundred years.”
He has since worked for the tech and mobility sectors, learning lessons he will bring back to the automotive industry.
“There is a set of common principles that unite companies building world-changing products,” he said. “A fundamentals approach to engineering, grounded in physics. A relentless pursuit of excellence in everything they do. An integrated way of thinking about all the disciplines that come together when developing new products. And a sensitivity to design, and why customers fall in love with products and brands. I am lucky enough to have worked in teams and companies that embody these principles, and I know they will be a part of building great products and experiences at Ford.”
He will work in partnership with Thai-Tang, who will continue to oversee Ford's Product Development, Purchasing, Design, Research & Advanced Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing and Ford Ion Park.
“Doug’s track record of innovation and expertise with embedded systems will help Ford accelerate the development and implementation of our Blue Oval Intelligence tech stack,” Thai-Tang said. “I’m excited to partner with and learn from Doug as we bring our Ford+ plan to life.”
