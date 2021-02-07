Ford partners with Google to make its vehicles more connected

Ford is partnering with Google to make its vehicles more connected and "accelerate its transformation plan" to be more focused on autonomous driving, electric vehicles and other cutting-edge technologies.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, will enter a six-year partnership with Google starting in 2023.

Ford and Lincoln vehicles at all prices points will use the Android operating system and be equipped with Google apps like Assistant, Play and Maps. Ford will use Google Cloud in its product development, manufacturing and supply chain management.

“As Ford continues the most profound transformation in our history with electrification, connectivity and self-driving, Google and Ford coming together establishes an innovation powerhouse truly able to deliver a superior experience for our customers and modernize our business,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford.

“We’re proud to partner to apply the best of Google’s AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms to help transform Ford's business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe and connected on the road," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.