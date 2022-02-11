Ford pays tribute to experimental GT race car prototypes from 1966 at the Chicago Auto Show

Ford is paying tribute to the experimental GT Race Car prototypes that helped the automaker win one of Europe's most famous auto races with a unique display at the Chicago Auto Show, which runs through Feb. 21.

The automaker, a major industrial employer in the Region, is showcasing its GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition along with the original 1966 Ford AM GT-1 prototype in its exhibit in South Building Hall A at McCormick Place.

Alan Mann Racing won multiple motor sports championships during the 1960s. It designed special lightweight bodies for Ford's GT40 race car for Le Mans, the renowned endurance auto race in France.

Ford's limited-edition vehicle celebrates how Alan Mann Racing's lightweight prototypes helped lead the Ford GT supercar to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans race four times.

“Whether it’s going like hell at the racetrack or out-innovating the competition, the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition honors the vehicles that helped lead Ford to its wins,” said Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager. “With its red and gold livery, this Ford GT is inspired by Alan Mann Racing’s contribution to our Le Mans-winning story.”

Alan Mann Racing, which now specializes in historic racing and race cars, deployed lighter materials to design AM GT-1 and a car based on the GT Mk 1 during the 1960s, ultimately helping Ford win Le Mans in 1966. Ford's new GT Heritage Edition features a lightweight carbon fiber body, red exterior paint, golf graphics and a dual over-the-roof racing stripe.

The limited-edition sports car has 20-include wheels, exposed gloss carbon fiber components, Brembo brake calipers and No. 16 displayed on the doors, hood and rear wing. It also boasts Ebony Alcantara-wrapped carbon fiber seats, a leather-wrapped instrument panel and Gold appliqués on the instrument panel.

The 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition can be ordered by approved Ford GT customers, with deliveries starting this quarter.

Ford took the rare step of partnering with Alan Mann Racing on the design in order to get the details right for its homage to the early designs that improved the Ford GT40, leading it to race to a 1-2-3 podium sweep at Le Mans in 1966. The limited-edition sports car just wrapped up its final year of production.

“It’s a great honor for Alan Mann Racing and the Mann family to celebrate the epic motorsports heritage of Ford GT with this fantastic limited-edition car,” said Henry Mann, director of Alan Mann Racing. “To see the red and gold colors of our team’s livery come back to life, and to debut this new GT alongside one of our original GT40s in Chicago, will be a magical occasion.”

