Ford posted an annual loss of $2 billion last year, saying the financial results fell below its expectations and blaming supply chain disruptions for spotty production.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which employs thousands in the Calumet Region, pulled in $10.4 billion in earnings before interest and taxes for the year.

Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, made $44 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in profit in the fourth quarter.

It brought in $2.6 billion in earnings before interest and taxes in the fourth quarter. Ford had $1.2 billion in operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and $6.9 billion for the year.

Ford will pay out a first-quarter dividend of 15 cents per share and a supplemental dividend of 65 cents per share from the sale of its stake in the electric vehicle maker Rivian.

The automaker expects full-year earnings before interest and taxes of $9 billion to $11 billion this year, including free cash flow of about $6 billion. It expressed optimism in its growing fleet of electric vehicles.

“I’m excited about 2023, which is pivotal for us,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. “We’ve got clarity and ambition with the Ford+ plan, a strong team carrying it out, and a lineup of great products and customer experiences that’s getting even better."

The company continued to struggle with supply chain issues, which made production unstable as it didn't have enough chips to run its plants at full capacity. The semiconductor shortage resulted in lower-than-planned volumes, higher costs and half-empty car lots.

“We should have done much better last year,” Farley said. “We left about $2 billion in profits on the table that were within our control, and we’re going to correct that with improved execution and performance.”

Ford said it still has a strong balance sheet with $32 billion in cash and $48 billion in liquidity.

“We have great flexibility to invest in the Ford+ growth plan and return capital to shareholders at the same time,” said CFO John Lawler. “Going forward, we intend to target distributions of 40% to 50% of free cash flow.”