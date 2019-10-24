Ford profits fell 57% to $425 million in the third quarter, down from $991 million a year ago.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, one of the largest industrial employers in the Calumet Region, earned just 11 cents per share as compared to 25 cents per share a year earlier. Ford said it now expects to make an annual profit of $6.5 billion to $7 billion, as compared to $7 billion last year.
The automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, had previously forecast it would bring in a net income of $7 billion to $7.5 billion this year. But CEO Jim Hackett said in a conference call with investors that despite the company's profitability selling trucks and SUVs in North America, it faced more headwinds than expected, including higher warranty costs and a weak performance in China.
“Our global redesign is about making choices to transform our organization, to become the world’s most trusted company and a clear leader in an era of rapid change,” Hackett said. “We are getting stronger today and we have more work to do.”
Ford pulled in $37 billion in revenue in the third quarter, down 2% from last year. Cash flow from operating activities dropped 9% to $4.7 billion.
The automaker, which Wall Street has been bearish on in the face of new disruptive technologies in the automotive sector, continued to look toward the future and invest in developing autonomous vehicles.
“We are laying the groundwork for consistently higher customer experience and future growth in free cash flow and profitability,” said Tim Stone, Ford’s chief financial officer. “We have a bias for action and are driving disciplined, long-term execution.”
Ford employs thousands of auto workers locally who make the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility.