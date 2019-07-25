Ford's second-quarter profits plunged by 86% to $148 million, down from $1.1 billion during the second quarter of last year, largely because of one-time restructuring costs.
“Midway through this key year of action, we are pleased with the progress we are making toward creating a more dynamic and profitable business,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer. “In this time of profound change in our industry, Ford has amazing opportunities to delight customers, innovate and collaborate in new ways, and create value.”
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which employs thousands of auto workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, reported its cash flow from operating activities rose by $1.5 billion year-over-year to $10 billion in the first half of 2019. Adjusted free cash flow grew 80% to $2.1 billion over that six-month period.
“We are building a compelling product portfolio for our customers, executing against our global redesign and fitness initiatives, and investing in mobility opportunities to enhance our trajectory for growth, free cash flow, profitability and returns on capital,” said Tim Stone, Ford's chief financial officer.
Ford's automotive earnings before interest and taxes rose 19% in the second quarter to $1.4 billion because of the automaker's shift to a focus mainly on higher-margin, costlier pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in North America. It's the first time in three years the company has posted two consecutive quarters of EBIT growth.
Pickup sales in North America had their best performance since 2004. Sales of the Expedition, EcoSport and Edge SUVs were up by 14%, and the automaker launched its all-new versions of the Escape and Explorer, which is now in production just across the state line at Ford's 95-year-old automotive factory on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch.
Ford accounted for 6.2% of the global market share in the second quarter, down from 6.7% at the same time a year earlier. In North America, it had 13.8% of the market share.