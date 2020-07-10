'Ford Promise' aims to reassure customers by letting them return cars if they lose their job

Selling cars — most commonly financed through years of debt — can be tricky during an era of coronavirus pandemic-induced economic uncertainty.
So Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in the Calumet Region, rolled out the "Ford Promise" to offer consumers peace of mind if they're hesitating on such a large purchase. Customers can return a newly purchased or leased vehicle if they lose their job in the first year.
“We feel like right now, the economy is at the stage of recovery where people want things to be back to normal, they want to buy, but they’re still a little nervous about what the future holds,” said Mark LaNeve, vice president, U.S. marketing, sales and service. “We want them to know we understand that, and we’re here to support them in their buying decisions.”
Under the program, anyone who leases or purchases a vehicle with Ford Credit financing and then loses their job can return it within a year. Car buyers will be covered for up to $15,000 of their remaining balance but are responsible for any remaining differences.
Customers also remain responsible for any vehicle damage or late or deferred payments. But once those conditions are met, the account is marked as paid and closed out.
Ford launched the program in response to research from Cox Automotive that found at least 32% of potential customers in the United States were delaying purchases because of fears of unemployment and general market uncertainty.
“Customers are realizing it might take a while for things to completely feel normal again, if in fact, they ever do," Ford U.S. Marketing Director Matt VanDyke said.
Enrollment is open through Sept. 30.
