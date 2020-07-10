'Ford Promise' aims to reassure customers by letting them return cars if they lose their job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Selling cars — most commonly financed through years of debt — can be tricky during an era of coronavirus pandemic-induced economic uncertainty.

So Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in the Calumet Region, rolled out the "Ford Promise" to offer consumers peace of mind if they're hesitating on such a large purchase. Customers can return a newly purchased or leased vehicle if they lose their job in the first year.

“We feel like right now, the economy is at the stage of recovery where people want things to be back to normal, they want to buy, but they’re still a little nervous about what the future holds,” said Mark LaNeve, vice president, U.S. marketing, sales and service. “We want them to know we understand that, and we’re here to support them in their buying decisions.”

Under the program, anyone who leases or purchases a vehicle with Ford Credit financing and then loses their job can return it within a year. Car buyers will be covered for up to $15,000 of their remaining balance but are responsible for any remaining differences.

Customers also remain responsible for any vehicle damage or late or deferred payments. But once those conditions are met, the account is marked as paid and closed out.