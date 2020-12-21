Ford recalling locally made Explorers and Aviators

Ford is recalling locally made Explorer and Aviator sport utility vehicles because of motor mount fasteners that could become loose over time.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker warns the fasteners could eventually disconnect from the engine, cutting off power.

The vehicles were made at the Chicago Assembly Plant from July 28 to July 30. A total of 1,405 vehicles in the United States and 65 in Canada are affected, and should be taken to the nearest Ford dealership for repairs.

"Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition," the company said in a news release. "Dealers will replace the right-hand motor mount fasteners. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S72."

Ford also is recalling E-Series vans made at the Ohio Assembly Plant for a 7.3-liter engine over a thermal management issue that raises the temperature of the passenger compartment surface enough to potentially cause burns to the skin. That recall, reference number 20S73, affects 29,344 vans in the United States and another 2,412 vehicles in Canada.

Dealers will check the engine cover for gaps, install engine cover insulation if needed and update the powertrain calibration for heat management.