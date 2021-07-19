Ford recalling more than 770,000 Explorer SUVs and more than 40,995 Lincoln Aviators

Ford issued two safety recalls for vehicles locally made in the Calumet Region.

Ford is recalling 774,696 Explorer Sport Utility Vehicles made at the Chicago Assembly Plant over a seized cross-axis ball joint issue.

The problem can cause the rear suspension toe link to fracture and has been linked to six alleged cases of injury thus far in North America.

"Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash," Ford said in a news release.

The SUVs were built at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch between Sept. 4, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2017 and the Elabuga Assembly Plant in Russia between Jan. 28, 2013 and July 28, 2017.

The recall affects about 676,152 vehicles in North America, 59,935 in China, and the remainder in other international markets.

It's mainly an issue in colder states.