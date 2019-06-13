Ford is recalling three vehicle models that were made at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, just across the state line from Hammond, over the past decade.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is recalling 1.2 million Ford Explorers produced there between 2010 and 2017 because of a rear suspension toe link fracture issue.
"Vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear suspension articulation may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link," the automaker said in a press release. "A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. One customer reported hitting a curb when the toe link broke. Ford is not aware of any reports of injury related to this condition in markets included in this action."
Ford also is recalling 2010-2017 Ford Tauruses and 2010-2017 Lincoln MKT vehicles made at the 2.8 million-square-foot Chicago Assembly Plant over the same rear suspension toe link fracture issue. That recall applies to about 12,000 vehicles that are in Canada only.
There was a crash with minor injuries related to the problem.
Anyone who owns an affected Ford Explorer should go to their nearest Ford dealership with the reference number 19S17. Mechanics will remove both left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links, replacing them with a new forged toe link and aligning the suspension.