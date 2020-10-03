Ford recalls Calumet Region-made Explorers

Ford is recalling locally made Ford Explorers along with more than 700,000 other vehicles because of intermittent operation of rear view cameras.

The affected vehicles lack sufficient electrical conductivity within the camera's internal printed circuit board. No accidents or injuries have resulted from the issue at this point but it could intermittently show a blank or distorted image that would not comply with federal safety standards.

A total of 620,246 vehicles in the United States, 76,566 in Canada and 4,302 in Mexico are part of the recall, including Ford Explorer sport utility vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant between Nov. 16, 2019 and May 18, 2020. The recall also encompasses Ford F-150s, Mustangs, Transit vehicles, Super Duty vehicles, Expedition vehicles, Escape Vehicles, Ranger vehicles and Edge vehicles.

Ford dealerships will replace the rearview camera for free for anyone who brings it in with the reference number 20C19.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, also is recalling more than 40,000 Mustangs over the brake pedal bracket assembly and more than 10,000 F-250 and F-350 vehicles with front axles with wheel end yokes that were not properly welded.