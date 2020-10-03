 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ford recalls Calumet Region-made Explorers
urgent

Ford recalls Calumet Region-made Explorers

{{featured_button_text}}
Ford recalls Calumet Region-made Explorers

Ford has several models of their Explorer SUVs at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago in February. Explorers are built at Ford's Chicago plant.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Ford is recalling locally made Ford Explorers along with more than 700,000 other vehicles because of intermittent operation of rear view cameras.

The affected vehicles lack sufficient electrical conductivity within the camera's internal printed circuit board. No accidents or injuries have resulted from the issue at this point but it could intermittently show a blank or distorted image that would not comply with federal safety standards.

A total of 620,246 vehicles in the United States, 76,566 in Canada and 4,302 in Mexico are part of the recall, including Ford Explorer sport utility vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant between Nov. 16, 2019 and May 18, 2020. The recall also encompasses Ford F-150s, Mustangs, Transit vehicles, Super Duty vehicles, Expedition vehicles, Escape Vehicles, Ranger vehicles and Edge vehicles.

Ford dealerships will replace the rearview camera for free for anyone who brings it in with the reference number 20C19.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, also is recalling more than 40,000 Mustangs over the brake pedal bracket assembly and more than 10,000 F-250 and F-350 vehicles with front axles with wheel end yokes that were not properly welded.

Ford employs 5,810 mostly United Auto Workers-represented employees at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 workers at the Chicago Stamping Plant on Lincoln Highway in Chicago Heights about five miles from the state line.

Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant tour

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts