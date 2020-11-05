 Skip to main content
Ford recalls Calumet Region-made Explorers
A Ford Explorer on display at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Ford is issuing safety recalls for Explorer SUVs made at the Chicago Assembly Plant in the bi-state Calumet Region.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which produces SUV at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River on the far South Side and at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, is recalling 350,000 vehicles in the U.S. and another 25,200 in Canada.

The SUVs were made at the Chicago Assembly Plant between Sept. 4, 2012, and Jan. 25, 2017.

"Some affected vehicles, sold or registered in certain areas of North America states and provinces where corrosion is common, have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair," Ford said in a news release. "A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash."

The toe link issue has resulted in at least 13 known accidents, with six reports of injuries.

Drivers who own the affected SUVs should take them to their local dealership, where mechanics will perform a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and replace the part if necessary.

The reference number for Ford's safety recall is 20S62.

