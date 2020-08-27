Ford recalls Explorers, Aviators made at Chicago Assembly Plant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ford is recalling Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator sport utility vehicles built in the Calumet Region because of fasteners with incorrect torque on the side airbag or seatback module attachments.

The 2020 vehicle models were sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"If the side airbag and seatback module are not fully secured, it could affect the trajectory of the side airbag deployment and may prevent or delay the airbag cushion from positioning correctly, increasing the risk of injury during a crash," Ford said in a news release. "Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition."

The 2020 Ford Explorers were built at the Chicago Assembly Plant on 12600 Torrence Avenue on the banks of the Calumet River on the far South Side between Nov. 19 of last year and June 4. The 2020 Lincoln Aviators were built at the 96-year-old automotive plant in Hegewisch not far from the state line between April 11 of last 2019 and June 8 of this year.

Anyone with an affected vehicle should take it into a local Ford dealership.

"Dealers will remove the front seatback panels from one or both front seats and verify the proper torque on the fasteners," Ford said in a press release. "The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S48."