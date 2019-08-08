Ford just started making the 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator in the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch a few months ago, and new vehicles are already being recalled.
The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker issued a safety recall for 13,896 vehicles in the United States and 239 in Canada, the majority of which are still in dealer inventory.
Ford warns that manual park release covers be installed so that the manual park release level is not inadvertently activated, which could cause the vehicle to roll and get into a crash.
"Also, the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may be in factory mode, which disables warning alerts and chimes, and does not display the PRNDL gear positions and which gear is selected," Ford said in a press release. "Factory mode is used to reduce battery drain during the production process. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require the gear positions and selected gear to be displayed whenever the shifter is not in park."
Ford is aware of only one accident because of the defect, which took place while a vehicle was being moved during the production process and resulted only in vehicle damage.
The affected 2020 Ford Explorers were built between March 27 and July 24 at the 95-year-old Chicago Assembly Plant. The Lincoln Aviators were built there between April 10 and July 24.
Ford dealerships will install manual park release covers, verify the instrument cluster is out of factory mode and clear any diagnostic codes before selling the vehicles.